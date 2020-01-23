“All three occupants on board were U.S. residents,” said Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in a news conference. “We simply lost contact with the machine and the flight tracker we used stopped — there is no indication at this stage what caused the accident.”

“It has heavily impacted with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground,” he said, adding that it was still an active fire scene and it took “quite some time” to locate the wreckage.

He said the plane was operated by Coulson Aviation which is based in Canada and contracted by the fire service. The plane could carry up to 15,000 liters of water.

Coulson grounded its fleet on Thursday as a mark of respect for the victims and to reassess safety conditions.

Fitzsimmons said the grounding of the large air tankers will impact firefighting capabilities on the ground in New South Wales, where there are still 70 fires burning, 44 of them out of control and three of them at an emergency warning level. Bush fires have also closed the airport in Australia’s capital, Canberra.

“Our thoughts are not just with family and loved ones but for anyone who feels impacted by what has unfolded this afternoon. We can’t thank enough people who continue, notwithstanding the conditions, to put their safety at risk to protect lives and property of others,” said Fitzsimmons.

Coulson Aviation has provided water-bombing aircraft to New South Wales for nearly five years.

The company said it was sending a team to the crash site to assist with emergency operations.

“The aircraft had departed Richmond, NSW with a load of retardant and was on a firebombing mission,” the statement said. “The accident is reported to be extensive and we are deeply saddened to confirm there are three fatalities.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted his condolences to the “loved ones, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives. Such a terrible tragedy.”

Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales, said there were more than 1,700 volunteers fighting fires across the state and flags will be flown at half-mast as a sign of respect.

