The Afghan official did not comment on the status of the professors. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The militants are Mali Khan, Hafiz Rashid and Anas Haqqani, a younger brother of the Taliban’s deputy leader and son of the Haqqani network’s founder. They were held in a government detention center at Bagram air base. The Haqqani network is an insurgent group closely allied with the Taliban.

The professors, Kevin King, a U.S. citizen, and Timothy Weeks, an Australian, have been held by the Taliban since August 2016, when gunmen ambushed their vehicle in central Kabul and abducted them.

The exchange was intended to be a goodwill gesture that would help restart peace talks between the insurgent group and the United States. After nearly a year of negotiations President Trump declared the talks “dead” in early September. Since then the lead U.S. negotiator has held informal discussions aimed at restarting the effort.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the prisoner swap on live television last week, saying it would help bring “peace and stability” to Afghanistan.

But days after Ghani’s announcement, none of the prisoners have been freed. Afghan officials blamed the Taliban and Taliban officials blamed the United States for the snag.

The exchange was long sought by U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been shuttling between Pakistan and Afghanistan for weeks to restart peace talks with the Taliban.

If peace talks restart, it is not clear whether they will pick up where the negotiators left off or begin from scratch. A draft peace deal included an agreement on the withdrawal of many American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban pledge not to harbor terrorist groups. But Afghan government officials have said since then a cease-fire or reduction in violence is necessary before a deal can be agreed to.

King and Weeks were teaching English at the American University of Afghanistan, a private nonprofit institution in Kabul, when they were kidnapped close to campus. Over the course of their captivity, concerns have mounted that their health is deteriorating. In October 2017, the Taliban issued a statement saying King suffered from heart and kidney disease and needed urgent medical attention.

Hassan reported from Jalalabad.

