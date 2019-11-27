The spat over the Dalai Lama’s successor — and its implications for who will lead Tibetan Buddhism — is one of the biggest points of contention in the long-running feud between the exiled spiritual leader and Beijing.

The 84-year-old Dalai Lama fled to India during a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. He has been living in Dharmsala in northern India.

The Dalai Lama’s successor is traditionally located by senior monastic disciples, based on spiritual signs and visions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD