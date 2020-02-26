A tense calm settled on a swath of India’s capital Wednesday after a stunning outbreak of communal violence this week left at least 22 dead. The riots are the worst such clashes to hit Delhi in decades and came as President Trump made his first official visit to India.
Mobs of Hindus and Muslims had clashed on roads and alleyways in northeast Delhi, throwing stones and crude gasoline bombs. At least four mosques were torched, as were scores of homes and businesses. Witnesses said that instead of stopping the violence, police joined crowds shouting Hindu nationalist slogans and fired indiscriminately.
On Wednesday afternoon, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended days of silence on the riots. He issued an appeal for calm, urging people in Delhi to “maintain peace and brotherhood at all times” and restore normalcy.
This week’s violence marked the second time in Modi’s political career that he has presided over a significant episode of communal violence. In 2002, when he was chief minister of the state of Gujarat, more than 1,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims, in three days of riots. A court-appointed panel cleared Modi of involvement in the violence.
The riots in Delhi took place against a backdrop of rising tensions over a controversial citizenship law passed by the Modi government in December. Critics say the measure is unconstitutional and deepens fears that Muslims will be treated like second-class citizens in Modi’s India. Protests against the law have erupted nationwide, with Indians of all religions taking part.
But Muslims have led the opposition to the law. Meanwhile, members of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have engaged in increasingly strident rhetoric against the protesters. During the run-up to an election in Delhi this month, BJP leaders called protesters criminals and traitors who deserved to be shot.
Tania Dutta contributed reporting.