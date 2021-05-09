Last year’s Supreme Court ruling came after police fatally shot a 14-year-old in a home where there was no indication of any illegal activity. It caused a decline in police operations throughout the middle of last year, as reflected by a plunge in the number of shootouts reported by Crossfire, a non-governmental group that monitors violence, and in official state data on deaths resulting from police intervention. But both indicators have crept back up to around pre-pandemic levels.