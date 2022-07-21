Tornado damages homes, kills 1 in eastern China farm region

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The homes and property of more than 2,000 people were damaged when the twister struck Wednesday in Jiangsu province south of Beijing.

BEIJING — A tornado blew through 11 villages in a farming region of eastern China, damaging homes, killing at least one person and injuring 25 others.

Tornadoes are relatively rare in China, although 12 people were killed and more than 300 injured in Jiangsu and the central city of Wuhan by tornadoes last year. China’s most violent tornado in recent decades killed 98 and injured more than 800 in Jiangsu in 2016.