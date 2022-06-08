Town evacuating, 3 firefighters hurt in wildfire in Spain

MADRID — Authorities urged a town to evacuate Wednesday after a wildifire erupted in a hilly area of southern Spain, and three firefighters were injured combating the blaze, one of them with burns over 25% of his body.

The town hall of Benahavís told its 9,000 residents to evacuate as a precaution. Local authorities said buses and taxis were ready to help people leave the town in an area of Andalusia about an hour’s drive northwest of the costal resort of Marbella.