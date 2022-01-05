Other details were not immediately available.
Negligence and lack of safety norms often contribute to such accidents in India.
In 2020, a gas leak in a South Korean-owned chemical factory killed 12 people and sickened hundreds in Vishakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh state.
The gas that leaked from the factory was styrene, which is used to make plastic and rubber. Styrene gas is a neurotoxin and can immobilize people within minutes of inhalation.
A committee appointed by India’s top environmental court blamed “gross human failure” and lack of basic safety norms for the gas leak in the factory.