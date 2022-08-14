Traffic accident in heavy rain in Pakistan leaves 13 dead

MULTAN, Pakistan — A truck overturned and fell onto a passenger van in eastern Pakistan during heavy rain, killing 13 people and injuring five, officials said Sunday.
Ali said the van was smashed under the heavy load and rescue workers could only get five passengers out alive who were critically injured. He said the dead were taken out after workers cut through the twisted wreckage. The truck’s driver was not among the fatalities.
Poor road conditions, lack of safety awareness and disregard for traffic rules often cause fatal traffic accidents in Pakistan.