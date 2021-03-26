Videos posted on social media showed passengers coated with dust and debris, walking in a daze inside derailed and mangled train carriages.
“Help us help us people are dying,” one man yells in anguish in one of the videos.
Egypt’s Transportation Ministry said the trains collided after passengers pulled the emergency brakes of the first train, causing it to stop and get hit by the second train behind it, according to a tweet by Egypt Today magazine.
Friday’s collision immediately brought scrutiny to Egypt’s dilapidated rail networks, one of the oldest and largest in the region. Major accidents with fatalities are common.
“Rail accidents have plagued Egypt for years as infrastructure has decayed,” said Timothy Kaldas, an analyst with the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. “The current government has invested heavily in upgrades, but scale of the problem is enormous.”
Kaldas noted that the current transportation minister was put in place after a rail accident forced his predecessor to resign.