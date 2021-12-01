The accident occurred late Tuesday, he said. Authorities went to the site, surrounded by thick forests, on Wednesday and buried the bodies after carrying out an autopsy, Das said.
Wild elephants often stray into human habitations this time of year, when rice fields are ready for harvesting, he added.
Speeding trains have hit dozens of wild elephants in Assam in the past, forcing Indian Railways, which runs the trains, to regulate speed in known elephant zones.
Assam has an estimated 5,000 wild Asiatic elephants.