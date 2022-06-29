Train kills 2 migrants asleep by the tracks in N. Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say two migrants were killed in the south of the country early Wednesday when a freight train hit them as they slept next to the tracks in the dark.
Migrants often use rail tracks as a guide while clandestinely heading north toward central Europe. A similar accident killed 14 migrants from Afghanistan and Somalia in 2015.
Police said they have intercepted hundreds of migrants in recent months as the so-called Balkan route, which runs through North Macedonia, has become more active following the lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions.