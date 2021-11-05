By Associated PressToday at 4:54 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 4:54 a.m. EDTPARIS — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and injured several others on the northern coast of France that is the main jumping-off point for migrants seeking to reach Britain.Among the injured in the accident Thursday evening in Calais, one was in critical condition, Franck Dhersin, a vice president for transportation in the Hauts-de-France region said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightTwo others were slightly injured.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...