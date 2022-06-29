Trinidad reports power outages from tropical disturbance

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday reported power outages related to a tropical disturbance speeding through the southern Caribbean on a path to Central America.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba as well as Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua and the coast of Venezuela from the Paraguana peninsula past the border with Colombia to the town of Santa Marta.
Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain were forecast for Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago and northeast Venezuela.