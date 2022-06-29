Trinidad reports power outages from tropical disturbance

Officials said the storms also temporarily shut down wastewater plants, but no serious damage was reported.

The disturbance was located about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east-southeast of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao Wednesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west at 30 mph (48 kph). It was expected to become a tropical storm in its approach to Nicaragua and Costa Rica, though forecasters said its rapid pace might slow development.