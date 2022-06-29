The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Trinidad reports power outages from tropical disturbance

By
June 29, 2022 at 8:46 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday reported power outages related to a tropical disturbance speeding through the southern Caribbean on a path to Central America.

Officials said the storms also temporarily shut down wastewater plants, but no serious damage was reported.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The disturbance was located about 185 miles (300 kilometers) east-southeast of the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao Wednesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west at 30 mph (48 kph). It was expected to become a tropical storm in its approach to Nicaragua and Costa Rica, though forecasters said its rapid pace might slow development.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba as well as Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua and the coast of Venezuela from the Paraguana peninsula past the border with Colombia to the town of Santa Marta.

Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain were forecast for Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago and northeast Venezuela.

Loading...