The storm was centered about 320 miles (515 kilometers) south of the port city of Lazaro Cardenas on Thursday afternoon and it was heading to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).
Nora had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), but it was expected to reach hurricane force on Saturday. It was a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 205 miles (335 kilometers) from the center.
The hurricane center said the storm could dump 8-12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of rain over the central Mexican coast, with isolated maximums of up to 20 inches (50 centimeters.
It was also kicking up heavy surf.