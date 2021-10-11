Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing close to the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength. The storm was forecast to make landfall Wednesday near Mazatlan, potentially as a Category 3 hurricane.
Pamela was then expected to weaken while crossing over northern Mexico and could approach the Texas border as a depression by Thursday.
The hurricane center warned of the possibility of life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area.