Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY — Newly formed Tropical Storm Roslyn gained strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to reach hurricane force Friday night. They said it would gradually shift to a more northerly course and begin moving toward land in the coming days.
The hurricane center said tropical storm-force winds extended out to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from Roslyn’s core.
Mexico issued a tropical storm warning from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, which is near Puerto Vallarta. The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.