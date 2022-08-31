Truck in Indonesia crashes at school bus stop, killing 10

BEKASI, Indonesia — A truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital on Wednesday crashed at a bus stop in front of a school and killed at least 10 people, most of them elementary students.
The truck also hit a telecommunications pole that fell down and crushed motorbikes and a pickup that was crossing the road. The driver of the pickup also died.
Police detained the driver of the truck as part of an investigation, said Latif Usman, Jakarta police traffic director. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.