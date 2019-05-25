President Trump landed in Japan Saturday to begin a four-day state visit high on pomp and ceremony meant to underline the strength of the alliance between the two nations.

The trip, with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe playing host. has been tailor made to flatter Trump’s ego, with the U.S. president to become the first foreign leader to be meet new Emperor Naruhito since he ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne at the beginning of May.

But there are also a whole set of serious and even contentious issues playing around the periphery, from Trump’s determination to get a better deal on trade with Japan and convince it to pay more for the U.S. military presence here, to deadlock with North Korea and rapidly rising tensions with Iran.

On Saturday, Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, said North Korea had clearly violated U.N. Security Council resolutions by testing short-range ballistic missiles earlier this month, and said Trump and Abe would underline the importance of maintaining the “integrity” of those sanctions resolutions.

He also said North Korea had not responded to attempts by the United States and South Korea to restart talks after the breakdown of a summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February.

But if Trump’s North Korea policy is in some disarray, he will at least find a friendly ear in Abe.

More sensitive could be the issue of Iran, after Trump announced Friday he would be sending an additional 1,500 troops to the Middle East to counter what the administration says are increased threats from the Islamic Republic.

Japan has long-standing diplomatic and cultural ties to Iran, and opposed the U.S. decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated by President Obama. On Saturday, Japanese media said a plan was being drawn up for Abe to visit Iran in June to meet President Hassan Rouhani in an attempt to mediate, and this was something Japan’s leader would discuss with Trump.

It follows a visit to Japan by Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier this month

Abe, who first visited Iran with his father in 1983, has maintained close ties with the Iranian leadership since becoming prime minister. The two countries signed an investment agreement in 2016, and are celebrating 90 years of diplomatic engagement this year.

Akihisa Nagashima, an independent politician and former national security expert, welcomed the news that Abe could be trying to mediate.

“A remarkable face-saving mission,” he tweeted. “This is the ‘realistic solution’ that could save both the face of President Trump who is finding it hard to deal with Bolton’s hard stance and that of the Prime Minister who’s having difficulty in Japan’s relationship with Russia and North Korea.”

“Suddenly, the Japan-U. S. summit, which was seen as having no diplomatic agenda, carries meaning. This is what we call quiet diplomacy.”

Bolton declined to comment Saturday when asked about possible Japanese mediation, except to say the two leaders will “certainly discuss Iran.”

He repeated U.S. accusations that “Iran and its proxies” were behind a series of violent attacks in recent weeks, including on oil tankers and pipelines, adding that the administration is “very concerned about this level of very dangerous behavior by the Iranian regime.”

“The way to preserve peace, the way to prevent Iran from taking belligerent steps, is to have a strong American presence in the region,” Bolton said.

There are also bilateral issues on the agenda. Shortly before leaving, Trump tweeted that “I will also be discussing Trade and Military with my friend, Prime Minister @AbeShinzo.”

Trump has threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on foreign cars, a measure that would have a serious impact on Japan’s economy, although he recently announced that measure would be delayed 180 days to allow for talks on ways to restrict import volumes. He also wants Japan to cut agricultural tariffs.

Japan’s decision to push ahead with the Trans Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation trade deal, and also its success in agreeing to a separate deal with the European Union, has resulted in promises to cut agricultural tariffs for a whole swath of countries.

But because Trump withdrew from the TPP, the United States is not one of them, and U.S. pork, wheat and barley exporters are already reported to be under pressure.

Trump is also keen to get Japan to pay more of the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country, although Tokyo says it already covers most of the costs, and a higher proportion than other host nations: bringing the troops back home would be more expensive, it says.

Trump will also be the guest of honor at the finals of a sumo tournament Sunday and present a cup to the winner.

On Tuesday he will tour a Japanese aircraft carrier, a flat-top that already carries helicopters but is being converted to carry U.S. short takeoff and vertical landing F-35B fighter jets: a stop designed to underline Japan’s willingness to help defend itself, but also to purchase American military hardware when doing so.

Trump has already boasted of the great honor of the “very big event,” he is attending, “something that hasn’t happened in over 200 years,” even if he does appear slightly fuzzy on the details.

For the record, the abdication of Naruhito’s father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, marked the first time a living emperor had stood down in more than two centuries, but the only historic event Trump will attend will be a formal banquet with the new emperor.

Japan’s prime minister has invested a huge amount of time and attention maintaining a close relationship with Trump. The pair have spoken by telephone or met in person more than 40 times since late 2016. The summit will be the second of three meetings in three months, with Abe visiting Washington in April and Trump due back in Japan for the G-20 meeting next month.

Akiko Kashiwagi contributed to this report.

