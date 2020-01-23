No details of the package were released Thursday.

The Trump administration last year released proposals for a massive international investment effort in the Palestinian territories and elsewhere.

But the admnistration has held back the politically sensitive elements of the plan so as not to appear to interfere in Israeli elections, even as the White House took other actions seen as beneficial to Netanyahu. With Israel now preparing for its third election inside a year, U.S. officials decided to release the plan and let events take their course, regional diplomats and former U.S. officials said.

The effort led by Trump son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner began in the first months of Trump’s presidency. It was undertaken in contrast to what Trump dismissed as the endless circular discussions about peace under previous administrations and a hallmark of the new administration’s business-focused approach to foreign policy.