“Just had a great conversation with Prime Minister Abe of Japan,” Trump tweeted. “I told him that the just completed Olympic venue is magnificent. He has done an incredible job, one that will make him very proud. Good things will happen for Japan and their great Prime Minister. Lots of options!”

Abe has staked considerable political capital in the Tokyo Olympics, which he sees as a way to bolster national pride and his personal prestige.

Japan has repeatedly insisted that postponing or canceling the Games is unthinkable, and that its preparations are continuing as normal, a stance echoed by the ultimate arbiters, the International Olympic Committee. So it won’t have gone down well in Tokyo when Trump suggested the virus could upend those plans on Thursday.

“Maybe they postpone it for a year,” Trump said. “Maybe that’s not possible. I guess it’s never happened with the Olympics.”

Trump said it might be better to delay than hold it with “empty stadiums all over the place,” but said Japan would have to make its own decision.

“If you cancel it, make it a year later,” he said. “That’s a better alternative than doing it with no crowd.”

Within hours, Abe was on the phone to the U.S. president, although Japan’s government said the 50-minute call had been made at Trump’s request to discuss efforts to contain the novel coronavirus.

Japan’s Mainichi newspaper said Trump did not mention postponing the Olympics or holding it without spectators, citing Naoki Okada, deputy chief cabinet secretary who sat in on the call.

“PM Abe stated that Japan is making its effort to host the Olympic Games,” said a senior government official who was not authorized to be named. “In response, President Trump expressed his appreciation for the transparent efforts in this regard.”

Last month, Dick Pound, a senior IOC board member, said the IOC could wait until late May to decide if the Games should go ahead, but suggested an outright cancellation was more likely than a postponement.

Officially, though, the IOC continues to insist it is not even talking about postponing or canceling the Games, which are due to take place from July 24 to Aug. 9.

On Thursday, it held a ceremony to light the Olympic flame on the site of ancient Olympia in Greece and hand it over to Japan to officially start the torch relay.

The public was kept away from the ceremony due to the coronavirus, but IOC President Thomas Bach nevertheless called it a demonstration of the organization’s “full commitment” to the success of the Tokyo Games.

“We remain absolutely in line with our Japanese hosts in our commitment to delivering a safe Olympic Games in July this year,” he said.

Bach admitted to problems with staging some qualifying events, but said the Games were still 19 weeks away and praised measures being taken all over the world to contain the virus.

In a statement, the IOC said it remained in close contact with the World Health Organization, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee through a joint task force set up in mid-February.

“The IOC will continue to follow the advice of WHO, as the leading United Nations agency on this topic,” it said.

Mainichi and other Japanese media interpreted that comment as opening the door to a possible postponement or cancellation of the Games, especially as the WHO this week declared the virus outbreak a pandemic.

Cracks have also begun to appear on Japan’s previously united front over the Games, after an executive board member of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said a postponement might be the most feasible option if the virus prevents the Games from going ahead, and that organizers should start considering such a possibility.

A senior ruling party politician then said Japan needed to brainstorm plans to deal with a possible cancellation or postponement of the games, even the final decision was best left to the IOC.

“Not thinking about worst-case scenarios won’t eliminate the risk of them materializing,” Shigeru Ishiba, a critic of Abe, told Reuters.

But the Japanese government held the line, with Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto saying postponement or cancellation was “inconceivable” earlier this week.

On Friday, she said she aware of Trump’s suggestion for a postponement.

“I have heard that neither the IOC nor the Organizing Committee is discussing the postponement or cancellation of the Olympics, and that they will move ahead with their preparations for a safe and secure Olympics towards their opening on July 24,” she said.

Tokyo’s Governor, Yuriko Koike, said every day brought big changes so she was not surprised by Trump’s comments, but said her government would proceed with its preparations.

“On the part of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, cancellation is not an option,” she said.