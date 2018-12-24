The death toll from a tsunami that hit the coast of Indonesia after a volcanic eruption rose above 280 on Monday, as rescuers dug through rubble with heavy machinery and bare hands along an expanding section of coastline affected by the deadly waves.

At least 57 people are still missing, and more than 1,000 were injured when the tsunami struck the Indonesia islands of Java and Sumatra almost without warning late Saturday, shortly after the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted in the Sunda Strait dividing the islands.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said Monday it had concluded that “the eruption triggered a landslide underwater” at Anak Krakatau.

“The landslide was analyzed and the magnitude of the tremor was 3.4 from our analysis,” the agency’s head, Dwikorita Karnawati, told a news conference.

Indonesia established a tsunami early-warning system after the Indian Ocean tsunami struck on Dec. 26, 2004, killing 226,000 people in 14 countries including more than 120,000 in Indonesia. But this time, there was no warning from the sensors, Karnawati explained.

“Our sensors can give early warning signs based on tectonic quakes, because more than 90 percent of the tsunamis in Indonesia are caused by tectonic quakes,” she said. “When our sensors go off, we can give a maximum five-minute warning sign.”

Just over 20 minutes after the eruption, a wall of water between 6 and 10 feet high hit the coastline of northwestern Java and southeastern Sumatra, sweeping up everything in its path along the shoreline, including people, boats and cars.

More than 600 houses were destroyed, according to Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency, many ripped from their foundations, with the floodwaters carrying off large chunks of wood, metal and concrete.

Nine hotels along the coast were also damaged: most of the victims were Indonesian citizens, but foreigners were also visiting the area ahead of Christmas.

More than 11,000 people have fled to higher ground or been evacuated to temporary shelters in schools and other buildings, with authorities warning that continued volcanic activity and unusually high tides linked to a full moon meant a second tsunami remained a possibility.

“People are still scared to go back to their homes,” said Salbiyah, an aid worker for Catholic Relief Services who only uses one name and has been assessing conditions in Pandeglang, the worst-affected area along Java’s west coast, around 60 miles from Jakarta.

Abdul Mutolib, 53, was watching TV with his family when he heard shouting and saw his neighbors running around, bare-chested and wearing only sarongs.

“What happened?” he asked them. “ ‘Tsunami! tsunami,’ ” he said they replied.

His house, 300 yards from the coast, was not affected, but he has fled inland anyway to a cousin’s house, where he is staying along with two other families.

Nearby, a building usually used for Koranic studies houses over 300 evacuees who are sleeping on thin mats. Women and children stay in the building while the men patrol outside, he said.

Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency has been joined by the military, police, medical teams and volunteers as aid trickled in to Pandeglang on Monday.

Authorities said they had deployed seven excavators and 12 dump trucks to sift through and remove the debris, but many rescuers simply used their bare hands to search for survivors. Trucks also brought in water and sanitation equipment.

Police officers rescued a 5-year-old boy on Sunday who had been trapped for nearly 12 hours in a car buried under fallen trees and rubble, according to a video posted by the police on Twitter. The military said it had deployed troops to distribute aid and blankets, as well as sending in medics.

President Joko Widodo, who is running for reelection in April, also visited the area Monday.

The tsunami also reached the southern tip of Sumatra, with at least 48 people killed in the South Lampung region. Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster agency, said two other districts or regencies on the southern end of Sumatra — Tanggamus and Pesawaran — were also affected by the tsunami.

Some roads were blocked with a combination of debris and traffic caused by the exodus, Reuters reported, although Salbiyah, the Catholic Relief Services aid worker, said access to affected areas was generally good and food supplies adequate in villages she had visited around Pandeglang.

She said many fish storehouses had been destroyed along the coast, along with thatched bamboo shacks, but that houses made from stones were still standing.

There was so little warning that an Indonesia rock band, Seventeen, was swept from the stage just as it was beginning a song at a year-end party for a state-owned electricity company, held under a tent on the beach.

The group’s bass player, guitarist and road manager were among those killed, while two other band members and the lead singer’s wife are also missing. At least 29 employees and relatives from the electricity company in the audience also died.

The tsunami added more deaths and misery to a year of tragedies and natural disasters in Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands and 260 million people that lies on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

In August, an earthquake killed 505 people on the island of Lombok, while at least 2,256 died after an earthquake and tsunami hit Sulawesi in September.

Anak Krakatau had been spewing ash and lava for months, with plumes reaching hundreds of feet in the air in the weeks leading up to the tsunami.

Its deadly impact is a reminder of its historic past. The volcano’s name means “Child of Krakatau,” the island rising from the sea only in 1927, after one of the largest, most devastating eruptions in recorded history occurred at the original Krakatau volcano in 1883.

That eruption, which caused the original volcano to collapse into the sea, killed more than 36,000 people in far-reaching tsunamis, and sent so much ash into the sky that global temperatures fell.

Simon Denyer in Tokyo contributed to this report.

