The complainant’s close friend, Aya Aajmi, a 20-year-old law student, was sending photos of the demonstration outside to her while she sat in the courtroom. “At the beginning of all this she was just exhausted. But today she feels very strong and she’s happy that people are with her,” said Aajmi. “She’s going to give a lot of energy and courage to other girls to not keep silent. I think we can change things in the country if we continue with acts like this.”