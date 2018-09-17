Russia and Turkey appeared Monday to avert a potential crisis in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province, announcing they would establish a “demilitarized zone” to separate rebels from Syrian government troops and head off an all-out battle.

The announcement, at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, comes after weeks of speculation that an offensive on Syria’s last major opposition enclave would prompt a full-scale humanitarian disaster.

Idlib, in northwest Syria, borders Turkey and is home to thousands of rebel fighters and about 3 million civilians, the United Nations says. Aid organizations said they feared an assault by Syrian and Russian forces could cause widespread carnage and displace tens of thousands of people.

The precise details of the agreement between Turkey and Russia were not publicly spelled out Monday. But Putin said that a zone nine miles to 12 miles long would be carved out for the rebels ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline.

The zone, both leaders said, would be purged of heavy weapons and more extreme elements of the insurgency, including al-Qaeda-linked militants. The zone would be patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been killed since an uprising began there in 2011, fracturing the country and drawing in world powers. Russia, an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has helped quell the rebellion. Turkey, in turn, has backed elements of the opposition.

Putin said the plan announced Monday had the support of the Syrian government.

“The territory controlled by the Syrian opposition must be demilitarized,” Erdogan told reporters in the Russian town of Sochi, where the two leaders met.

“But together with Russia, we will put our efforts into clearing those territories of radical elements,” he said, adding that the two countries would send forces to jointly patrol the area.

Still, it was unclear how Turkey and Russia would persuade rebel fighters both to retreat from the buffer zone and to give up their heavy weaponry. The plan also seems to require that Turkey make efforts to eliminate or isolate hardcore Islamist militants.

Beginning last year, Turkey deployed troops and military assets to Idlib, which had been designated a “de-escalation zone” by Russia, Iran and Turkey. Iran also supports the Syrian government.

Turkey, however, avoided a direct confrontation with the extremists, many of which belong to a former al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Turkey has instead created an alternative umbrella organization — the National Liberation Front — for opposition fighters.

“A head-on attack against this group now or later would likely destabilize northwest [Syria], prompt a bloody and maybe inconclusive fight, and potentially set off retaliatory attacks inside Turkey,” said Sam Heller, a senior analyst on nonstate armed groups at the International Crisis Group in Brussels.

“This is why the Turks are pushing so hard for something that approximates the status quo,” he said. “They’re in an extremely difficult position.”

