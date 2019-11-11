Last week, Turkey’s interior minister said the suspected militants would be sent home, even in cases where governments had stripped suspects of their citizenship. “We are not a hotel for anyone’s Daesh members,” the minister, Suleyman Soylu, told reporters last week, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State, or ISIS. “What am I supposed to do with your terrorist?”

Thousands of people accused of belonging to the Islamic State militant group are being held in detention centers or prisons in Syria and Turkey. European states have largely refused to bring their citizens home for trial, instead they are seeking to transfer them across the border to Iraq, where more than 17,000 men and women have already been charged with terrorism offenses.

The problem of what to do with foreign-born ISIS members gained new urgency after Turkey launched a military offensive into northern Syria last month, against a Kurdish-led militia that holds thousands of suspected Islamic State militants.

The militia, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, guards roughly 10,000 suspected ISIS members in Syria in about two dozen detention facilities — including approximately 2,000 foreigners from around 60 countries, not including Syria and Iraq, according to Col. Myles B. Caggins III. a U.S. military spokesman.

Ankara’s offensive immediately raised fears that security at those facilities would be compromised. More than 100 people with alleged links to the Islamic State escaped from prisons and detention camps after the start of the Turkish military operation, U.S. officials said.

Turkey said it had captured hundreds of militants over the last few weeks. More than 1,100 suspected ISIS members are currently being held in Turkey, Erdogan said last week. They include family members of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of ISIS, who purportedly killed himself during a U.S.-raid on his hideout in Syria last month.

Louisa Loveluck contributed reporting from Baghdad

