The case could strain ties between Iran and Turkey, regional powers that have grown closer under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan despite their sometimes deep differences, including in Syria, where they back opposing sides in the 10-year conflict.

AD

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the newspaper report was “baseless.”

Vardanjani was fatally shot on an Istanbul street in November 2019, a year after leaving Iran and posting social media comments criticizing what he said was corruption in the Islamic republic.

AD

Last year, two senior Turkish officials told Reuters that his killing was instigated by intelligence officials at the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul. A senior U.S. administration official also said Washington thinks Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security was directly involved.

At the time, one of the Turkish officials identified the two suspects by initials — one set of which matched Naserzadeh’s.

AD

Sabah said Naserzadeh was working at the civic registry department of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul, but Reuters was not able independently to confirm that element of its report.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denied that any consular staff member was involved in Vardanjani’s killing and said that Iran was in talks with Turkish officials to shed light on the issue, according to the Foreign Ministry’s website.

AD

In December, Turkish officials accused Iranian authorities of targeting another opponent in Istanbul when they announced that they had detained 11 people involved in the abduction and smuggling to Iran of an Iranian dissident wanted in a deadly attack in southwestern Iran.

AD

Habib Chaab, an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader, was drugged and kidnapped by people working “on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service” after being lured into flying to Turkey by an Iranian intelligence operative, a senior official said.