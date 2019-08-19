Turkey’s government said on Monday it had indicted three popular sitting mayors from Kurdish-majority provinces on terrorism charges and replaced them with state officials.

The suspension of the mayors came five months after they were elected in landslide victories in local polls. The move was criticized by opposition parties as anti-democratic and the latest evidence that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is intent on marginalizing pro-Kurdish voices.

The mayors, of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces, are members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, a pro-Kurdish party. Between them, they won nearly a million votes in local elections held in March — easily defeating candidates belonging to Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Erdogan has frequently accused the HDP of links to the militant Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which has fought a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish government. HDP officials have denied such links. Dozens of HDP members have been arrested in the last three years, including mayors who were replaced with state administrators.

“This is a new and clear political coup,” the HDP said in a statement. “It also constitutes a clearly hostile move against the political will of the Kurdish people.”

The Interior Ministry said the mayors — Ahmet Turk, Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli and Bedia Ozgokce Ertan — were accused of crimes ranging from forming an armed terrorist organization to spreading propaganda for a terror group. The lengthy ministry statement said that PKK had used some Turkish municipalities as “logistical centers” to procure financial support and equipment to support terrorism.

The Interior Ministry also announced on Monday that it had arrested more than 400 people across Turkey for links to the PKK as part of the government’s multi-front war against the militant group.

[By pushing for revote in Istanbul, Erdogan gambled — and lost]

Turkey’s military has repeatedly attacked PKK positions in northern Iraq and threatened an offensive into northern Syria against a U.S.-allied Syrian-Kurdish force with links to the group.

But Turkey’s leaders had other reasons to move against opposition mayors at home, analysts said. The ruling AKP suffered humbling defeats across Turkey during the local elections, including the losses of mayoral seats in Istanbul and Ankara. Some of the newly-elected mayors — including Mizrakli, the Diyarbakir mayor — promised to investigate the financial dealings of ruling party members who had previously held the posts.

The AKP fought doggedly to keep the mayor’s seat in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and its financial center. After initial election results showed that Ekrem Imamoglu, an opposition challenger from Republican People’s Party had won the seat, the ruling party appealed the results.

Imamoglu easily won a revote held in June — a result that was hailed as a victory for democracy and handed the opposition a high-profile platform from which it could scrutinize the government’s policies.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Imamoglu criticized the replacement of the three mayors. The move “cannot be explained by democracy or democratic practices,” he wrote. “Ignoring the will of the nation is unacceptable.”

Read more:

U.S. launches last-ditch effort to stop Turkish invasion of northeast Syria

Turkey has deported hundreds of Syrian migrants, advocates and refugees say

Refugee deported from Turkey was shot and killed in Syria, family says

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news