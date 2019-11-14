The man has been stuck at the border between Greece and Turkey since Monday, after the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempted to deport him to Greece. Erdogan has vowed to start repatriating hundreds of foreign militants held in Turkish custody, in a process that began earlier this week with the deportation of the man along with several European nationals.

The State Department said Monday that it was aware of the “detainment” of a U.S. citizen by Turkey, but it refused to discuss the case further, citing privacy restrictions. Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, said in an interview published Wednesday that the man had expressed his preference to be deported to either Greece or the Netherlands, and finally chose Greece.

“We prepared his documents and deported him. Greece also has the right not to take him, and they didn’t,” Soylu said in the interview published in the daily Sozcu newspaper. “We also have the right not to take him back,” he added.

Police in Greece gave a different version of events, saying in a statement Monday that Turkish police had requested that the man, who they said had “exceeded his legal stay in Turkey,” be allowed to enter Greece. But the man “stated that he did not want to enter Greece,” the statement said.

A search of databases maintained by “Greek authorities and those other cooperating countries did not reveal anything against” the man,” the statement added, apparently referring to criminal charges.

Even so, when the man returned to the Greek border post later in the day, he was denied entry into Greece, the police statement said.

Turkish media on Monday recorded footage of the man, who was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and waving to reporters from behind a metal border gate. The apparent change in his circumstances on Thursday came a day after Erdogan visited President Trump in Washington for talks that Trump described as “wonderful and productive.”

Labropoulou reported from Athens.

