An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed more than a billion euros to rebuild homes, businesses and public buildings destroyed in the quake. Turkey was a major donor.
Last year Turkey also built a new hospital to help Albania cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Turkey is one of Albania’s largest investors and trading partners, contributing to infrastructure investment and development.
Turkey and Albania will sign a series of agreements in various fields, including media, law enforcement, culture, and emergency management.