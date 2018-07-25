In this undated file photo made available by the Dogan News Agency on March 13, 2018, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, is shown in Izmir, Turkey. / AFP PHOTO / DHA / STR / Turkey OUTSTR/AFP/Getty Images

A Turkish court on Wednesday ordered that Andrew Brunson, an American pastor detained for nearly two years on terrorism-related charges, be released from prison and placed under house arrest while his trial continues, Brunson’s lawyer said.

The court order represented a momentary victory for the Trump administration, which has repeatedly pressed the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to release Brunson, 50, a longtime resident of Turkey who was swept up in a campaign of mass arrests that followed a failed coup attempt against Erdogan in the summer of 2016.

While the decision to place Brunson under house arrest could be a step by the Turkish government toward resolving his case — for instance, by deporting him — he remains on trial. He faces charges that include espionage and collusion with terrorist groups and is banned from travel, according to the court order.

American officials have rejected the charges as baseless. Last week, when a judge ordered Brunson’s remand after a court hearing, President Trump, writing on Twitter, called the decision “a total disgrace,“ adding that “he has been held hostage far too long.”

Brunson’s case has been a major irritant as the relationship between the United States and Turkey has grown more acrimonious in recent years. The NATO allies have argued over the jailing of American citizens in Turkey, the war in Syria and Turkish plans to purchase a Russian missile defense system.

Erdogan has also repeatedly demanded that the United States extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in Pennsylvania who is accused by Turkish authorities of orchestrating the failed coup. Erdogan, in a speech last year, also suggested that Gulen could be traded for Brunson.

Gulen has denied accusations of involvement in the attempted coup.

Brunson was expected to be released from prison in the western Turkish city of Aliaga later Wednesday evening, according to local media reports.

