U.S. officials have called the charges against Topuz groundless and accused Turkey’s government of using him as a bargaining chip during negotiations over other disputes between the two countries. A statement posted on the Twitter account of the U.S. Embassy in Turkey on Thursday said American officials have “observed every hearing in the trial of Metin Topuz in Istanbul, and we are deeply disappointed in today’s decision.”
The statement added: “We have seen no credible evidence to support this conviction and hope it will swiftly be overturned.”
Topuz’s arrest in 2017 set off a tit-for-tat spat between the United States and Turkey that included reciprocal travel restrictions. In March, Turkish prosecutors reduced the charges against Topuz, dropping accusations of espionage and of attempting to overthrow the government.
His sentencing on Thursday came three days after a phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump. After the call Monday, Erdogan said during a television interview that “a new era” could begin in Turkey’s relationship with the United States.