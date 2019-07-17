A Turkish diplomat and another man were shot and killed at a restaurant in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil on Wednesday, according to the Turkish and Iraqi foreign ministries.

The attack, by unidentified gunmen, killed Turkey’s deputy consul general in Irbil, as well as an Iraqi citizen who was accompanying him, according to Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, a spokesman for Iraq’s foreign ministry. A civilian at the scene was also injured, Sahhaf said.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that an “officer of the Consulate General of Irbil was martyred as a result of an atrocious armed attack while he was outside the Consulate General’s building.” The statement did not name the officer or mention the other victim of the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The shooting occurred at Huqqabaz, a Turkish cafe in an upscale neighborhood of Irbil, on Wednesday afternoon. Photographs published on local news websites showed a shattered window at the front of the restaurant, and what appeared to be blood spatters on a car outside.

Fahim reported from Istanbul.

Read more

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news