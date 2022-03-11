The case highlighted the use of a law under which tens of thousands of people have been prosecuted since Erdogan became president in 2014 following more than a decade as prime minister. The offense carries a maximum four-year prison term.
The journalist, who has hosted a series of high-profile TV shows over a career spanning three decades, was arrested after she cited a proverb on television and social media referring to an ox.
Turkey has come under international pressure to change the insult law. In October, the European Court of Human Rights said a man’s freedom of expression was violated when he was detained in 2017 under the insult law.