The event was organized with strict precautions. All foreign guests, including foreign diplomats stationed in Turkmenistan, had to undergo coronavirus testing to attend and watched the parade from socially distanced seats. Neither Berdymukhamedov nor those marching in the parade wore masks, however.
Turkmenistan has not reported any coronavirus cases, but has introduced a series of restrictive measures to prevent the infection and made vaccination mandatory for all starting from age 18.
Aside from troops and military equipment, the parade featured employees of state ministries and institutions demonstrating their achievements and Alabai shepherd dogs, which accompanied soldiers on military vehicles.
The nation of 6 million people prides itself in horses and dogs, honoring its centuries-old herding traditions.
Berdymukhamedov ordered a holiday praising the Alabai to be celebrated on the last Sunday of April when Turkmenistan also marks the day of the local horse breed, according to the newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan.
Last year, Berdymukhamedov inaugurated a 15-meter (nearly 50-foot) gilded statue honoring the dog in the Turkmen capital.
Berdymukhamedov has ruled the gas-rich desert country since 2006 through an all-encompassing personality cult that styles him as Turkmenistan’s “arkadaq,” or protector.