Iraqis walk past the area where a double suicide bombing killed more than 20 people in central Baghdad on January 15, 2018, the second such attack in the Iraqi capital in three days. (Sabah Arar/AFP/Getty Images)

A pair of suicide bombers blew themselves up in central Baghdad early Monday, killing 26 people and injuring scores more in the first major attack in the capital since Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December.

The attack also breached one of Baghdad’s most secure areas, underscoring the urgency of what Iraqi and American officials have said is a crucial transition from combat to traditional counterterrorism.

There was no immediate claim for the bombings, which came just as electoral coalitions began taking shape this week ahead of expected national elections in May. Previous elections have been marred by spasms of terrorism and Monday’s violence raised concerns that despite the military victory over ISIS, this campaign season would be no different.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said the first bomber targeted Baghdad’s Tayaran Square at about 7 a.m., with the second explosion coming less than 10 minutes later. The square is a major way station for commuters and a popular spot for day laborers to gather in the hopes of picking up work.

The second blast is typically used by these insurgent groups to catch police, emergency personnel and even bystanders gathering at the scene of the initial attack.

It is also a typically crowded shopping destination for people looking for discounted clothing and electronics. Had the bombers struck hours later, the death and injury toll could have been devastating.

A Health Ministry spokesman said 90 people were injured in addition to the 26 killed. The death toll was expected to rise as hospitals in the area received victims in critical condition.

The blasts raised anxieties throughout the capital, where people had just broken years of caution to publicly celebrate two recent occasions until the late hours and in large numbers.

The evening Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared Islamic State defeated in early December, thousands of Iraqis poured into the streets to wave flags and celebrate. On New Year’s Eve, the streets were similarly bustling with revelers ushering in what they hoped would be a period of calm after the nearly four year war to uproot Islamic State.

Though major combat operations, backed by the United States, have ended, pockets of militants have been able to stage attacks in areas they once administered. Iraqi and American officials said they expect the group to return to traditional terrorism tactics after losing the territory they had controlled and authorities are responding by turning their attention to intelligence gathering to thwart attacks before they happen.

Mustafa Salim contributed to this report

