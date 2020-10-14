Hours earlier the plane, along with another jet, brought in 283 Houthi militants who had been stranded in Oman for years after receiving medical care there, according to Houthi officials. The deal, which also called for the delivery of medical aid to northern Yemen, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

AD

AD

The release of the American hostages less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential elections is a much-needed foreign policy boost for President Trump, even as it means that scores of Houthi militants could reenter the battlefield and prolong a conflict that has become increasingly unpopular in Washington.

In a statement Wednesday, national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien welcomed the release of the Americans and expressed condolences to Fateen’s family. He also thanked Oman’s leader, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and King Salman of Saudi Arabia for their efforts to secure the release of the Americans.

AD

“President Trump continues to prioritize securing the release and repatriation of Americans held hostage abroad,” O’Brien said. “We will not rest until those held are home with their loved ones.”

AD

The Houthi leadership also viewed the deal as a victory. The returning militants were greeted by Muhammad Ali al-Houthi, one the rebel group’s most senior political leaders, according to Al Masirah Net, the rebels’ official website.

“We congratulate the wounded on their return to the homeland after a long wait that was supposed to not happen because of the criminality of the Saudi American aggression,” said Houthi, referring to a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels.

AD

The deal brought a sliver of good news to an otherwise worsening situation in the Middle East’s poorest nation, which has been gripped by war for more than five years and what the United Nations has called the world’s most severe humanitarian crisis.

AD

The fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the regional coalition of nations led by Saudi Arabia — which seeks to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government and thwart Iran’s growing influence — has intensified in recent days. The United States has backed the coalition with billions of dollars in weaponry, including fighter jets and bombs, as well as intelligence and logistical support.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis is deepening, fueled by significant cuts in funding by Western donors, as millions are on the edge of famine and suffering from disease and illness, including the novel coronavirus.