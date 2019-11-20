The American command in Kabul says the incident is under investigation.

The 19 service members killed so far this year by hostile forces, surpasses the total of 13 who died in 2018. About 2,400 have died in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001. In August two Army Special Forces soldiers died of wounds suffered in small-arms fire in Faryab province.

The Trump administration is intent on bringing home the bulk of U.S. forces by next year. But efforts to negotiate a peace deal to facilitate the withdrawal were scuttled in September. Since then top U.S. negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad has sought to restart talks by negotiating a prisoner swap as good will gesture.

On Tuesday, an Australian and an American were freed from Taliban custody and the Afghan government released three high-profile militants linked to the Taliban.

Over the past year the United States reduced its troop strength unilaterally, cutting 2,000 troops and brining the total number of American troops in Afghanistan to around 13,000.

