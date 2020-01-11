Ataullah Ata, a member of the Kandahar provincial council, said the attack occurred in the Dand district and left the American vehicle completely destroyed.

Ata said U.S. forces based at Kandahar air base regularly patrol nearby villages, including in the Dand district. He said the scene of Saturday’s attack had been cordoned off by American forces, and no more details were available.

Kandahar has experienced an overall drop in violence in recent years according to Baher Ahmadi, a spokesman for the governor, but Ata said sporadic clashes occur with the Taliban in six of the province’s 17 districts. Overall in Afghanistan, violence has increased in recent months as both sides attempt to leverage battlefield gains at the negotiating table.

On Wednesday American forces carried out an airstrike in Herat targeting a commander of a Taliban splinter faction that resulted in civilian casualties according to local media reports. A spokesman for the American military command in Kabul confirmed a U.S. airstrike was conducted in that area on that day and described it as “a coordinated defensive airstrike in support of Afghan forces.” The spokesman didn’t not provide further details.

A peace agreement with the Taliban would pave the way for the withdrawal of thousands of American troops from Afghanistan, a key campaign promise President Trump wants to keep. But the president and his commanders don’t want it to appear as though they were being pushed out of Afghanistan by the Taliban or any other foe following 18 years of war.

A draft peace agreement reached in September included a pledge from the Taliban not to harbor terrorist groups in exchange for the U.S. troop withdrawal, but Trump scuttled that deal after an American service member was killed in a Taliban attack in Kabul.