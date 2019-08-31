

A family checks their documents outside a National Register of Citizens center on the eve of the release of the final NRC draft in Gauhati, India, on Friday. (Anupam Nath/AP)

Nearly two million people risk statelessness and detention after they were left off the final version of a registry of Indian citizens, part of a controversial exercise to identify suspected illegal migrants in the northeastern state of Assam.

The final National Register of Citizens released Saturday morning included the names of 31 million people and excluded 1.9 million. The state had required citizens to provide original documents proving their residency and parentage.

The citizenship registry exercise has gained fresh impetus since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Many of the migrants in Assam are Bengali-speaking and hail from neighboring Bangladesh, a majority-Muslim country. They have proven a potent political issue for Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the recent election campaign, Modi’s powerful right-hand man Amit Shah referred to such migrants as “termites” and vowed to expel them from India as a matter of national security. Shah recently became the country’s Home Affairs Minister and has pledged to take the citizenship registry exercise nationwide.

While the exercise was meant to identify migrants who had entered the country illegally, activists say the opaque and complex process made it difficult even for genuine citizens to prove their nationality. The poor and uneducated have had particular difficulty navigating the exercise and providing the required documents.

Those excluded from the final list will have four months to appeal their status before quasi-legal tribunals and higher courts. If their bids fail, they face potential detention. The state of Assam is creating hundreds of such tribunals and building new detention centers to handle the aftermath of the citizenship list.

For those whose names were not on the list, the future is an anxious question mark. Many of them have already tried to prove their citizenship repeatedly and doubt they will receive a reprieve from the quasi-judicial bodies known as “foreigner’s tribunals.”

They fear they may be separated from their families, detained, or even deported to Bangladesh, with which Assam shares a border.

Ahead of the release of the list, thousands of additional law enforcement officers and paramilitary troops were sent to Assam to prevent potential unrest. The state police put out messages urging people not to panic if they were left out of the registry, emphasizing that they would be able to appeal their exclusions.

Read more

A crackdown on suspected illegal immigrants in India could leave millions stateless

India cast millions of Muslims as illegal immigrants. Their legal battles are just beginning.

Trump calls for mass deportations. This Indian state is already weeding out undocumented Muslims.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news