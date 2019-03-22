U.S. soldiers attend a training session for the Afghan Army in Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 2 2019. (Jalil Rezayee/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Two U.S. soldiers were killed in Afghanistan on Friday, the U.S.-led NATO coalition said.

The service members were conducting an operation when they were killed, according to a statement from Debra Richardson, a spokeswoman for the coalition.

Their names will not be disclosed until 24 hours while their next of kin are notified, according to Department of Defense policy. There are no other details at present.

Their deaths come as the United States plans to withdraw its 14,000-troop advisory mission in Afghanistan, a vow that President Trump recently tied to progress being made toward a peaceful settlement aimed at ending the 18-year war.

Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban have intensified in recent months, negotiations that have rankled the Afghan government in Kabul, which has been excluded from the process.

Last week relations between Washington and Kabul hit a new low when Afghanistan’s national security adviser, Hamidullah Mohib, charged that any U.S. deal with the Taliban would “sell out” his country and “dishonor” American troops who died and fought in the conflict.

In response, Mohib was barred from any future dealings with U.S. officials, Afghan and U.S. media reported.

