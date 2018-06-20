LONDON — It was two years ago this week that Britain voted in a historic referendum to leave the European Union. And by now, Brexit was supposed to be pretty far along, with “quick” negotiations starting to yield beautiful trade deals and the glimmer of independence.

But this uncoupling is turning out to be far more difficult and acrimonious than promised.

Nigel Farage, the politician, radio showman and arch-Brexiteer, tweeted a cartoon this week showing frustrated Britons, brandishing both Leave and Remain buttons, shouting as one, “For Heaven sake, GET ON WITH IT!”

British leaders — both in the governing Conservative party and the Labour opposition — apparently can’t get on with it, though, because they can’t agree what “it” is.

A stubborn three-way divide over Brexit persists, nine months before it’s supposed to go into effect, between supporters of a hard, clean divorce with the European Union and a soft, fuzzy separation — followed by a third alternative, all those who want a do-over in a repeat referendum (these folks don’t want any Brexit at all).

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly survived a crunch vote, fending off a second attempt by Westminster’s unelected second chamber, the House of Lords, to push through an amendment that would give Parliament the power — “a meaningful vote” is the term of art — to stop Brexit in the case that May and Brussels fail to ink a deal.



May cheered the passage of an “EU Withdrawal Bill,” without the constraining amendment, as “an important step in delivering the Brexit people voted for, a Brexit that gives Britain a brighter future, a Britain in control of its money, laws, and borders.”

In a statement, she said that the day’s votes “show people in the UK, and to the EU, that the elected representatives in this country are getting on with the job, and delivering on the will of the British people.”

Yet May hasn’t been able to get support from her own Cabinet on what a Brexit deal should look like, and she’s oceans away from meeting the demands of the European Union.

Next week, she is headed back to Brussels for what was previously billed as make-or-break negotiating session with European leaders, but will now be much less. Her team delayed the publication of a blueprint on the future UK-EU relations until July, or whenever, because her cabinet cannot agree.

European officials now say the Brexit deal won’t likely be hammered out until October, maybe November — alternatively before Christmas.

Absent an agreement with the E.U. on commerce, defense, immigration, monetary and myriad other arrangements, Britain would be free of Europe, yes, but estranged from its largest trading and security partner.

This “cliff-edge” Brexit remains a possibility.

May’s negotiators say they need the credible threat of walking away from negotiations to muscle Brussels to favorable compromise.

A no-deal finale terrifies Britain’s business and financial establishment, among many others.

Two thirds of those surveyed in a British YouGov poll said the May government is doing Brexit badly – a higher proportion than ever before.

The pro-Brexit Sun tabloid published an editorial a week ago wondering aloud where all this going. “There is a worrying sense of drift in Downing Street,” the paper wrote, suggesting that May was doing little more than managing to “cling on.”

Bloomberg observed: “A pattern is emerging in the politics of Brexit Britain: a crisis, then a vague compromise that keeps all sides happy. The compromise is soon revealed to be an unsustainable fudge.”

Tory parliament member Priti Patel, who was pushed from her ministerial post for freelancing her own foreign policy in Israel, criticized May’s leadership, tweeting, “These political games have serious consequences… The Government should have shown the leadership required to deliver for Britain, rather than being bogged down in factionalism.”

A week ago, the foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s remarks at a dinner speech were leaked — as he likely could have imagined they would be in a ballroom filled with mobile phones — asserting that Trump would be better at Brexit than May.

“I am increasingly admiring of Donald Trump,” Johnson said. “Imagine Trump doing Brexit. He’d go in bloody hard.… There’d be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos. Everyone would think he’d gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It’s a very, very good thought.”

If the Conservative party is divided — remember that May voted remain — so is the opposition Labour.

Negotiations have been slow in Brussels, but there has been some progress — most to the European Union’s advantage. May agreed to a $50 billion “divorce bill” and pledged that during the transition period, Britain would abide by all E.U. laws on trade and free movement of European citizens.

Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned this week, “the most difficult part is still to come.”

He mentioned, “The UK will be automatically withdrawing from 750 international agreements, Euratom, Europol, the European Defense Agency, and trade agreements” on Brexit day, ready or not.

The Europeans remain mostly united.

Britain cannot get out of the union smoothly without settling the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland (in the E.U.) and Northern Ireland (part of the United Kingdom).

Barnier said that Britain can still remain in both the E.U. Customs Union and the Single Market, if May wants, but this would block Britain from independently negotiating its own bilateral trade deals and controlling European immigration into Britain — two red lines drawn by May but likely to be debated again in Parliament and the airwaves, whether Britons are sick of it or not.

