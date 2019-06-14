People leave a mosque where Sudan’s top opposition leader and former premier attended Friday prayers in the capital Khartoum's twin city, Omdurman, on June 14. Sudan's veteran opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi called for an “objective” international investigation into last week's deadly crackdown on protesters after the ruling military council rejected such a probe. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

The top U.S. diplomat for Africa pushed Friday for Sudan to carry out an “independent and credible” investigation into a June 3 military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that left scores dead.

Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy described the attack on a long-running sit-in near the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, as “just devastating.”

Medical organizations linked to the protesters put the toll at at least 118, while the military-led transitional government has acknowledged that at least 60 were killed when security forces cleared the square.

“We believe very strongly there has to be an independent, credible investigation to figure out what exactly happened, why it happened, who gave the orders, how many victims there were,” Nagy told journalists in Ethi­o­pia after his trip to Sudan.

[Will Sudan’s military crush hope for democracy?]

The Transitional Military Council acknowledged late Thursday that it had given the order for the sit-in to be cleared and admitted that some excesses had taken place. It said that a number of officers had been arrested. The council said it was carrying out its own investigation and would announce the results Saturday, rejecting an international role.

Nagy, however, said that “when governments investigate themselves there tends to be a lot of skepticism,” and that an independent investigation was important because of the “whole concept of impunity.”

“We have seen other countries where the military enjoy impunity and literally get away with murder and we have to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said.

He declined to specify what further measures the United States might take and said that the main U.S. focus is to support the mediation between the protesters and the TMC by representatives from the African Union and neighboring Ethiopia.

[To end mass protests, Sudan has cut off Internet access nationwide. Here’s why. Will Sudan’s military crush hope for democracy?]

He said that the degree of distrust between the two sides since the bloody crackdown has stymied direct talks.

The military council took power April 11 after deposing longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir after months of pro-democracy protests.

The protests continued afterward as people pushed for a civilian-led government, and several rounds of talks took place with the military before the June 3 attack.

“There were women raped, there were break ins, pillaging, beatings, [it was] terrible,” said Nagy, who also talked with some of the victims, including an American citizen.

Read more

Sudan must come together to face its terrifying violence

Democracy is in retreat in Africa — and not just in Sudan and Algeria

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news