By Associated PressToday at 11:14 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 11:14 a.m. ESTLONDON — An F35 jet from a British aircraft carrier crashed in an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense said.The ministry said the jet’s pilot ejected safely and returned to the HMS Queen Elizabeth. An official investigation was opened.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe ministry declined to provide further details.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...