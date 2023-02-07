UK private school headteacher found dead with husband, child

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — British police said Tuesday they have opened a homicide investigation after the headteacher of an elite private school was found dead along with her husband and 7-year-old daughter. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie in the early hours of Sunday at their home in the grounds of Epsom College, about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southwest of London.

Surrey Police said officers found a gun at the scene and that the firearm was licensed and registered to George Pattison. The police force did not confirm the causes of death, saying that will not come until post-mortem examinations are completed.

There was no one else involved and no wider threat to the community, police added. An investigation was being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Epsom College, a private, fee-paying school for 11 to 18-year-old children, said it was working with police in its investigation.

“The news is heartbreaking and we need time and space to come together and process this loss,” the school said in a statement on its website.

