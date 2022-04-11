UK sanctions 2 Bosnian-Serb politicians

LONDON — Britain on Monday announced sanctions against Bosnian-Serb politicians Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, censuring them for attempts to undermine the legitimacy and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The sanctions, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first to be announced by the U.K. under the Bosnia and Herzegovina sanctions regime. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused the pair of being emboldened by Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“These two politicians are deliberately undermining the hard won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina,’’ Truss said in a statement. “Encouraged by Putin, their reckless behavior threatens stability and security across the Western Balkans.’’

Dodik is the Bosnian-Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three-person state-level presidency. Cvijanovic is the president of the entity of Republika Srpska.

UK authorities say the pair have have used their positions to push for de facto secession of Republika Srpska — one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s two entities — in direct contravention of the country’s constitution.

