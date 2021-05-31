Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that “with Western powers leaving Afghanistan, the threat is increasing and has increased, including targeted attacks by the Taliban.”
He told Sky News “it’s absolutely right that we stand by” people who risked their lives to help British troops.
“They sacrificed a lot to look after us, and now we’re going to do the same,” he said.
At the peak of the post-2001 deployment there were almost 10,000 British troops in Afghanistan, mostly in Helmand province in the south. Britain ended combat operations in 2014, but about 750 troops remain in the country to train Afghan forces.
They are due to leave by September along with U.S. and other NATO troops, ending a deployment launched against al-Qaida and Taliban forces in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.