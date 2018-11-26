Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko leads the National Security and Defense Council meeting in Kiev on Nov. 25, 2018. (Mykhailo Markiv/Presidential Press Service/Pool/AP)

President Petro Poroshenko said Monday that he is introducing martial law across Ukraine for 30 days, starting Wednesday.

The move comes one day after Russian ships fired at and seized Ukrainian vessels in the Black Sea, triggering a sharp escalation in tensions between the neighboring countries. Several Ukrainian sailors were injured, and 24 were detained.

The international community has condemned Russia’s moves, with the European Union and NATO calling for restraint.

Russia warned Ukraine of “serious consequences” if it continues what Moscow describes as stoking conflict.

An emergency session of the U.N. Security Council will be held Monday to discuss the crisis.

