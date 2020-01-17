In the recordings that leaked earlier this week, Honcharuk says in a closed-door meeting with several ministers that Zelensky “doesn’t understand how the economy works.” Honcharuk didn’t deny that it’s his voice in the audio, but said on Facebook that the recording was doctored from “snippets of government meetings” to give the impression “that I and my team do not respect the president.”

“Many groups of influence, which are trying to gain access to financial flows, benefit from such a presentation, but this is not true,” Honcharuk added. “I came to this post to execute the president’s program. He is a model of openness and honesty for me. I wrote the resignation letter to cast away any doubts of our respect for and trust in the president.”

It’s unclear whether Zelensky will accept the resignation or just view it as an apology. Ukraine’s Zerkalo Nedeli newspaper reported that Zelensky will reject Honcharuk’s offer, citing unnamed sources in the presidential office.

The potential government shake-up comes just two days after Ukraine’s powerful rival, Russia, upended its Cabinetwith Russian President Vladimir Putin directing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s resignation and promptly replacing him with Mikhail Mishustin.

