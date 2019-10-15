In its annual report released Tuesday, UNICEF warns that poor eating and feeding practices start from the earliest days of a child’s life. As children grow older, UNICEF says, “their exposure to unhealthy food becomes alarming.”
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore says that “despite all the technological advances of the last few decades, we have lost sight of this most basic fact: If children eat poorly, they live poorly.”
