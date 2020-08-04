ILO director-general Guy Ryder called so-called “Convention 182” a “historic first” that showcases a global commitment to root out forms of child labor including slavery, sexual exploitation, the use of children in armed combat, or other “illicit or hazardous work” — such as prostitution, drug trafficking or pornography.
Such forms of child labor “have no place in our society,” he added.
The Geneva-based agency estimates 152 million children are involved in labor, with more than two-thirds of the work linked to agriculture.
The ILO’s conference adopted the convention 21 years ago, and the incidence of child labor and its worst forms declined by nearly 40 percent over a subsequent 16-year span as countries increasingly ratified it, the organization said.
